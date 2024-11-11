Christmas brass in Parbold

Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, Lancashire Saturday 7th December 2024, 7.45pm Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without the sound of a brass band, and anyone seeking a traditional festive evening need look no further than Parbold Village Hall on Saturday 7 December, 7.45pm.

The Lancashire-based Intrada Brass Ensemble will be known to many; they are renowned for their performances and have delighted audiences in Parbold before. They promise an evening of festive cheer, with many well-known classics on offer.

The band is made up of brass players drawn from all the famous northern bands plus percussion, which gives the group plenty of opportunity for versatility and variety in the music they are able to play. For their Christmas evening in Parbold, the band will play well-known Christmas classics as well as classical, jazz and pop music, by composers as diverse as César Franck, Mel Tormé, John Rutter, Irving Berlin and Chris de Burgh.

Parbold Music’s concerts have been selling out this season, so early booking is advised. This season marks Douglas Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall in Lancashire. A full list of all ten concerts follows, and this year features another first-class line-up of musicians. The Hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold. Alongside Anna Tsybuleva’s evening of Preludes earlier in October, audiences can look forward to Liszt with Alim Beisembayev, Beethoven performed by Paul Lewis and Chopin with the ‘colossus’ of the keyboard, Sir Stephen Hough.

Intrada Brass Ensemble

There is a strong focus on ensembles this year. As well as the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December, the ‘Pocket Orchestra’ - the Meliora Collective - makes a welcome return, the distinguished Brodsky Quartet performs string quartets, and the ever-popular Craig Ogden closes the season with his Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 07768 799821.