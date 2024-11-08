By popular demand, St. Michael and All Angels Church, Wigan are presenting a Christmas by Candlelight Concert, featuring “Victor Michael and The Sopranos”

Date: Friday 6th December 2024 at 7:30 pm

Victor has performed his diverse shows all around the world, not only on cruises, but at many major venues, including London’s West End theatres and shows around the UK, USA, Dubai, Italy and many more.

Victor Michael in performance

His proudest moment was being asked to sing for Lloyd Webber and to record the lead part for the main soundtrack for ‘Phantom of the Opera’ as well as numerous T.V. performances and shows for A-list Celebrities.

Victor’s shows feature music from artists that have inspired him throughout his career and will take you on a journey from the music of the past to the superstars of the modern day. Les Miserables, Pavarotti, Sam Smith, Buble and Queen all feature.

Victor always delivers an unforgettable experience.

We are delighted and privileged to be able to offer an enjoyable and memorable evening of entertainment.

"All profits from this concert will go to our continued support for the local community.”

Venue: St. Michael and All Angels Church, Duke Street, Swinley, Wigan WN1 2BJ

Date:- Friday 6th December 2024 at 7:30 pm

Admission:- £13 (including glass wine

Ticket reservations:- call: Graham - 01257 400962 or 07986321728, or Rev Stan - 01942 235900 or 07756809177