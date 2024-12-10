Christmas sparkles at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh have announced their Christmas festivities.

The centre provides free Santa visits to hundreds of families in the run up to the big day, ensuring that all children have access to Father Christmas. Little ones visiting Santa are welcomed by his Elf & invited to tell Santa their Christmas wishes & receive a candy cane or chocolate coin.

Spinning Gate have decorated the centre with hundreds of twinkling lights providing sparkles both inside & outside the mall. The centre piece, a huge Christmas tree has hundreds of baubles, glitter & decorations is near to a stunning seat for Santa.

The centre has organised free family festive entertainment each Saturday in December which is incredibly popular each year.

Christmas Decorations at Spinning Gate

Buddy the Elf entertained shoppers on Saturday with his mischief making antics! This Saturday sees the return of Spinning Gate’s very own Grinch, another hugely popular mischievous entertainer. The following Saturday, the centre welcomes Elf on the Shelf who will be giving our lots of Christmas wishes to shoppers!

The centre has provided lots of Christmas joy to shoppers with the return of the 12 days of Christmas when one shopper per day during the first 12 days of December are approached & presented with a festive goodie bag treat!

To ensure all shoppers are organised for the big day, the shopping centre are providing a charity Christmas gift wrapping station in return for a donation to local charity Compassion in Action. The centre has also supported the annual Christmas charity toy appeal for Compassion in Action, ensuring no child is left without a gift & visit from Santa.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said: "Christmas is about giving & spreading Christmas cheer. We love giving back to our loyal shoppers with our free Santa visits with our Saturday festive entertainment, carol signing performances & our free goodie bag giveaways.

Buddy the Elf Wrapping at Spinning Gate

"Our stores are packed full of Christmas cards & gift ideas for friends, family & loved ones. The centre is looking spectacularly sparkling with our stunning Christmas decorations.

"We wish all our shoppers, store staff & centre team a wonderful Christmas & thank them all for their continued support throughout the year.”

The centre continues to boast a 95% occupancy level with just two vacant unit remaining in the centre.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, in the centre of Leigh, offers a selection of high street names and independent stores & cafes, with Free weekend parking on the shopper car park and free weekday parking on entry after 3pm (until January 5, 2024).