Clubland returns to Wigan for a night of throwback dance classics and live performances

Clubland is a brand created by the UK dance record labels All Around the World and Universal Music TV.

Since 2002 Clubland has made many dance compilation albums, including the popular Clubland series, which is currently up to Volume 28.

Clubland also hosts live events in various nightclubs and Clubland Ibiza, and in 2008 many Clubland artists featured on the Clubland Night of Your Life arena tour.

Clubland events

In January 2008, Clubland TV continues to be run by Universal Music TV, playing mostly Throwback Dance from the early 1990s to the late 2010s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubland has just completed a UK-wide sell-out Arena tour including the AO Manchester Arena.

It returns to VIBE Wigan on Saturday August 19 with Clubland Classix event featuring Kelly Llorenna who will perform some of her biggest hits including Tell It To My Heart, Set You Free, Forever and True Love Never Dies.

It also includes live sets from Flip'n'Fill, IVD (Castles In the Sky) and hosted by MC Keyes as well as support from local talent.