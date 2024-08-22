Clubland returns to Wigan for a night of throwback dance classics and live performances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic dance music brand and record label Clubland returns back to Wigan this month after 2 sell-out shows at VIBE in 2022 and 2023, with a line up of huge international talent.

Clubland is a brand created by the UK dance record labels All Around the World and Universal Music TV. Since 2002 Clubland has made many dance compilation albums, including the popular Clubland series, which is currently up to Volume 28.

Clubland also hosts live events in various nightclubs and Clubland Ibiza, and in 2008 many Clubland artists featured on the Clubland Night of Your Life arena tour. In January 2008, Clubland TV continues to be run by Universal Music TV, playing mostly Throwback Dance from the early 1990s to the late 2010s.

Clubland has just completed another UK-wide sell-out Arena tour including the AO Manchester Arena. They return to VIBE Wigan on Saturday 31st August with Clubland Classix event. Featuring Big Ang Featuring Siobhan as she performs some of her biggest hits "It's Over Now" and "Wifey"

It also includes live sets from Flip'n'Fill, Klubfiller and hosted by MC Keyes and support from local talent. Room 2 Plays host to 2Funky2 (Brother & Sisters) and the Turnkey crew.

Tickets On Sale Here: skiddle.com/e/39298367