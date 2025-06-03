Tom and Ben have chosen The Barkley Tavern as their Wigan stop on their incredible journey across England and Scotland.

“They will only be eating, drinking, sleeping and stopping off only in boozers” to highlight the promote and get behind the local pub industry while highlighting the struggles that the pub industry is facing.

They are known for their writing and alcohol industry expertise and drink presenting on ITV's "This Morning".

They will be landing at The Barkley Tavern on Woodhouse Lane WN67NF on Wednesday, June 25 at around midday, time to be confirmed nearer to the day.

Follow their journey here: https://www.canva.com/design/DAGm2XlNacE/sSsz36F41nTkv1GIRpnUkA/edit?fbclid=IwY2xjawKsCuFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETA2bzRmNVpNVjRTOE5zZzhYAR7G8TownHxiDtexj6_Yxu3AYACcKoiYgH-CWV-QEBNRRwTsjUX-yxqqMxcOaQ_aem_hmEzmuogst5YAkfGi5NVLQ

This is a huge opportunity for you to come and visit!

A family-owned, community orientated pub. Previously known as "The Belle Vue" on Woodhouse Lane.

The family found the building, which had been left for four years and was in a state of disrepair and decided to give it a new lease of life! The once derelict building is now filled with laughter, live music and an amazing atmosphere.

We have found out that this pub has played a part in so many peoples lives from 1864 when it was first built, from first pints to marriages and ever so many more.

We would LOVE the community to get behind us and come down on the day. We'd love to hear your stories about the pub, so please come down for a chat with us, the Thinking Drinkers and their film crew.

The Barkley Tavern have hosted multiple charitable events since opening in September, most recently a Charity Darts Knockout event for Prostate Cancer, raising a huge amount of over £600 with the help of our local neighbouring businesses, donating prizes etc with another event scheduled to raise funds for Daffodils Dreams over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Barkley Tavern want to thank the Community of Wigan for their continued and valued support.

The community of Springfield have welcomed us with open arms, feedback is that they very proud of their local. Our customers have made our small business become the heart of the area, and the place to be.

Come along, pop down for a Pint and a Bite, have a sit on our amazing swing or just come for the good vibes at Midday, Wednesday, June 25 and for the opportunity to be apart of such an amazing and incredible event.