Community car boot sale in aid of GreatAcre Bowling Green

The Church of Christ in Whelley is inviting the local community to come together this Saturday, September 6, for a car boot sale aimed at raising vital funds for the redevelopment of the much-loved GreatAcre Bowling Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place behind the Church of Christ, which is conveniently located opposite Wyndsors World of Shoes in Whelley, Wigan (postcode WN1 3NR).

Gates will be open from 8am until 2pm, with stalls available at just £10 per car. Everyone is welcome to book and take part, with proceeds going directly to support the restoration and future enjoyment of the bowling green – a cherished community space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true family-friendly spirit, dogs are welcome on the day (weather permitting), and organisers are hoping for sunshine to make the event even more enjoyable. Refreshments and plenty of bargains are expected, making it a perfect day out for families, friends, and bargain hunters alike.

WN1 3NR - GreatAcre Bowling Green behind the Church opposite to Wydsors world of Shoes

A spokesperson for the Church of Christ said: “We are proud to be supporting the redevelopment of GreatAcre Bowling Green. It has long been a focal point for our local community, and with everyone’s support, we can ensure it remains a place of leisure and togetherness for generations to come.

"We’re hoping for a great turnout and some good weather to match.”

To book a stall, contact Craig on 07450 636298.

The organisers encourage everyone to spread the word and share the event details across social media, helping to make this fundraiser a success.