Community choir to open new group in Leigh

Local Vocals are set to open a new choir in Leigh. The community choir, established in 2021 by LIPA graduate Laura Bennett-Gornall, runs 19 other choirs across Lancashire and Greater Manchester and has raised over £40,000 for local charities since they formed.

Local Vocals is inviting you to experience the joy of singing and meeting new people in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, so if you’re ready to find your voice and do something that will benefit your physical and mental wellbeing, now is the time to find out how you can do that.

The choir will meet weekly on Mondays from 11am to 12.30pm at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute and will be hosted by choir leader, Rose.

Local Vocals members learn uplifting songs in four-part harmony, meet other choir members, and can opt into the choir's upcoming performance opportunities, supporting their charitable goals. By joining, members can not only have fun singing but also contribute to important causes in the community.

A recent Local Vocals choir performance

The choir is open to anyone over 16, with no auditions, previous singing experience or ability to read music required. If you love music and singing, that’s all you need.

The choir performs a diverse range of songs by artists such as Oasis, Adele, Take That, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, Human League and many more, with unique arrangements and exciting performance opportunities at festivals, stadiums, in cathedrals and at community events.

Now, more than ever, we are in need of joy, connection, friendship and the benefits of being part of a thriving local community. For more information on the Local Vocals community or to book a free taster session, visit their website: Local Vocals (localvocalschoir.com )