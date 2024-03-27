Community fridge helping Wigan residents to access food holding open day next month

An initiative allowing residents to acess food or donate surplus items is to hold an open day.
By Sue BensonContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
The Childcare & Community Centres, are pleased to announce the opening of their Community Fridge, funded by Hubbub via The Co-op, anyone can call in and take items, its all free, or put items into the fridge for members of the community to reduce the amount of food which is wasted and enters landfill.

Come and see the new, free of charge soft play room for children under 4, meet new friends and have a chat whilst your children have lots of fun, funded by Brighter Borough.

The grand opening will take place at The Childcare & Community Centres, Hilton Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan. WN4 8PD and anyone that requires more information is encouraged to contact 01942 274684

Residents can also call in for further information anytime between 11:00am - 1:00pm, with free refreshments and nibbles.

