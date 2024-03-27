Community fridge helping Wigan residents to access food holding open day next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Childcare & Community Centres, are pleased to announce the opening of their Community Fridge, funded by Hubbub via The Co-op, anyone can call in and take items, its all free, or put items into the fridge for members of the community to reduce the amount of food which is wasted and enters landfill.

Come and see the new, free of charge soft play room for children under 4, meet new friends and have a chat whilst your children have lots of fun, funded by Brighter Borough.

The grand opening will take place at The Childcare & Community Centres, Hilton Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan. WN4 8PD and anyone that requires more information is encouraged to contact 01942 274684