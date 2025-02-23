Community group to host fourth annual Summer Ball

Held at the Brick Community Stadium, the event combines glamour, entertainment, and philanthropy, offering an unforgettable evening while raising essential funds to support children and families in need.

Guests will step into an elegant world of black, white, and gold, setting the perfect backdrop for a night filled with:

Live Entertainment – A magician, a live singer, a saxophonist, and dance performances by talented college students will provide a mesmerising experience.

Special Presentation – A heartwarming insight into the life-changing impact Daffodils Dreams has had over the past 12 months.

Luxury Raffle and Auction – Exclusive prizes and experiences will be up for grabs, helping to raise funds for a cause that changes lives.

Late-Night Celebration – A live singer and DJ will keep the energy high, ensuring an evening of music, dancing, and joy.

Photo Opportunities – Professional photographer will be capturing moments throughout the night, ensuring memories are cherished forever.

Lancashire Magazine will be covering the event after the night — will your photo be featured in this prestigious publication?

By securing a ticket or sponsoring the Summer Ball, you’ll be playing a direct role in helping local children who are facing hardship. Every ticket sold and every sponsorship received contributes to vital support, ensuring that no child in Wigan has to go without essentials, opportunities, and hope.

Sponsorship opportunities are available – a chance for local businesses to showcase their commitment to community-driven change while gaining brand visibility.

Tickets: https://lnkd.in/ejY8WwF4

A spokesman said: "Join us for a night where elegance meets purpose, fun meets fundraising, and generosity transforms lives. Whether you’re attending with friends, colleagues, or sponsoring as a business, your support will help create a brighter future for children in need."