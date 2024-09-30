Creative Business Now Selling Handmade Floral Decorations on Ebay
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Production Company & Creative business, Jamie Callaghan Studios is adding a new feature to it's already diverse range of photography, videography & other creative services by selling handmade floral arrangements & home decorations (such as prints, coasters, pottery etc.).
This is as well as it's photography, videography & set design services which are also availble to a diverse range of clients for low prices.
The handmade floral & decorative decorations will be sold on the JCS Ebay page and it is hoped that it will launch homeware collections that a diverse range of customers will enjoy.
The products will be sold on the JCS Ebay page, as well as occasional markets & pop-up events that will be announced in due course.
Ebay Page Link: https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/jamiecallaghanstudios
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.