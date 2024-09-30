Creative Business Now Selling Handmade Floral Decorations on Ebay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Production Company & Creative business, Jamie Callaghan Studios is adding a new feature to it's already diverse range of photography, videography & other creative services by selling handmade floral arrangements & home decorations (such as prints, coasters, pottery etc.).

This is as well as it's photography, videography & set design services which are also availble to a diverse range of clients for low prices.

The handmade floral & decorative decorations will be sold on the JCS Ebay page and it is hoped that it will launch homeware collections that a diverse range of customers will enjoy.

The products will be sold on the JCS Ebay page, as well as occasional markets & pop-up events that will be announced in due course.

Ebay Page Link: https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/jamiecallaghanstudios