Creative Company announces five-week Art & Design course, allowing participants to EARN money

By Jamie Callaghan
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:12 BST
Jamie Callaghan Studios has recently announced the five-week Art, Design & Marketing Course which allows participants to learn how to run their own business, as well as creating handmade crafts of their choosing & selling them at a market stall, where participants will KEEP any money they earn! ONLY £10 PP!

This comes after the creative workshops/courses provider hosted many successful workshops throughout the course of April & May, this is the first ever course (5-Week Workshop) where participants will:

  • Learn how to create handmade crafts (such as flower arranging, modelling etc.)
  • Learn business skills (e.g. creating a business plan, marketing themselves etc.)
  • Learning how to become self-sufficient business people

Participants will attend the course twice a week (Tuesday & Thursday evenings) and as such will gradually develop the skills needed in both creating their handmade goods as well as learning how to run their own business.

Participants who are interested in joining this course, which takes place at the start of June will need to book their place in the course by emailing [email protected]

