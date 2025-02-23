Creative production company to host wreath-making workshop

Jamie Callaghan Studios is to stage a handmade wreath-making workshop at Chain Lane Community Centre, where participants will be able to choose their style of wreath as well as take their handmade creations home.

This comes as the business is planning a series of workshops and short courses catering for all creative talents and abilities, including a successful Flower Arranging Workshop that took place earlier this month.

During the wreath-making event participants will work with foliage, flowers and wreath frames to create their own handmade wreaths guided by a tutor. They will then be able to take home their creations as well as being given a free wreath-making starter kit (e.g. tools, foliage etc.).

The workshop costs £30 per person. Participants wanting to book onto the workshop should email [email protected] with a description of what colour/types of flowers they would like so they will be ready for when participants arrive.