Creative production company to host wreath-making workshop
This comes as the business is planning a series of workshops and short courses catering for all creative talents and abilities, including a successful Flower Arranging Workshop that took place earlier this month.
During the wreath-making event participants will work with foliage, flowers and wreath frames to create their own handmade wreaths guided by a tutor. They will then be able to take home their creations as well as being given a free wreath-making starter kit (e.g. tools, foliage etc.).
The workshop costs £30 per person. Participants wanting to book onto the workshop should email [email protected] with a description of what colour/types of flowers they would like so they will be ready for when participants arrive.