Local production company, Green Room Creative, is currently in rehearsals for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with a community cast from across the Wigan borough.

The production, part of the Shake, Prattle & Role programme funded by Arts Council England, will tour three venues across Wigan and Leigh in October – including Sunshine House in Scholes, St Peter’s Pavilion in Hindley and Leigh Spinners Mill.

Artistic Director Martin Green has adapted the play specifically with the cast. The production will be an hour-long accessible version that aims to appeal to young and old audiences, with a minimum age recommendation suggested as being 10 years old.

Martin trained at Manchester School of Theatre and may be familiar to residents as a former arts development officer at Wigan Pier. He went on to establish Green Room Creative in 2013 and has been heavily involved in the local arts scene for the last 30 years. Some of his work includes delivering the recent Shake, Prattle & Role short plays, programming community festivals such as Our Town Live and project managing multi-arts events at venues like Leigh Spinners Mill and Lancashire Mining Museum.

The company of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' rehearsing at The Old Courts

Martin said: “Our production has been co-produced with the community in a series of development workshops that started in May with rehearsals now getting more intense at The Old Courts. As a creative team, we are helping the local actors to tell a concise and up-to-date version of the comedy whilst also exploring the connection between Shakespeare’s language and how it resonates with the Northern dialect.”

The themes of the play are just as relevant today as they were when it was first written: the tension between order and disorder; the problems of romantic relationships; jealousy and mischief – all set in a mysterious forest inhabited by fairies!

Martin added: “I was thrilled to receive Arts Council funding thanks to National Lottery players in December last year. The summer programme of Shake, Prattle & Role went down really well and A Midsummer Night’s Dream will complete the project, so we hope you can support us.”

October performance dates and times are as follows:

Sunday 20th at 3pm and 6pm – Sunshine House, Scholes

Tuesday 22nd at 7pm – St Peter’s Pavilion, Hindley

Friday 25th at 8pm and Saturday 26th at 3pm – The Way Studio, Leigh Spinners Mill

All tickets are just £5 and there are links to the Ticket Source box office on the Green Room Creative Productions’ Facebook page and website: www.greenroom-creative.co.uk If you cannot access these platforms or require further help, please contact Martin via email at [email protected]