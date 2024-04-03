Elvis fans make history and continue his charitable and humanitarian legacy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I’m the Founder and Director of The Circle G Foundation, we’re a non-profit organisation that started in 2010 who not only continue Elvis Presley’s charitable legacy but have also had his ranch in Mississippi recognised and listed on the US National Register of Historic Places and placed the first internationally funded Ms State Historic Marker on site.

Our Patron is Elvis’ cousin Donn check out our website to learn more https://www.thecirclegfoundation.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And all this done from our HQ in Lowton! Pretty cool don’t you think?

Come and spend an Evening with Elvis

Every year we host a UK fundraiser for our nominated charity of the year, for 2024 this is U.K. groups supporting those living with Dementia and Alzheimer’s and their caters.

This year’s fundraiser is being held over two days, 11th and 12th May. The first night is our Western Round Up. Guests will be entertained by a live band, award winning Elvis Tribute Artist and the amazing All Elvis Big Screen Disco. We’ll be presenting our three annual awards, their will be a silent auction buffet and raffle….it’s going to be a fantastic night.

But it doesn’t end there!

On Sunday 12th May we are screening the brilliant documentary film Elvis, That’s The Way It Is that features Elvis’ record breaking Vegas appearances in August 1970. We’re holding this at The Leigh Film Factory, the state of the art cinema housed in the heritage Leigh Spinners Mill.