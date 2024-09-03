Experience Leigh's heritage and creativity at Leigh Masonic Hall this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday the 7th of September, in celebration of National Heritage Day, the historic Leigh Masonic Hall will open its doors to the public, offering a rare glimpse into one of the town's most intriguing venues. Local acts from The Early Doors Club will perform alongside artisans invited by Launch NW, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, art, and culture.

For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful and historic rooms within Leigh Masonic Hall, as part of a festival that showcases the best of what Leigh has to offer.

The event, run entirely by volunteers, will bring together local talent and community spirit for a day that promises to be both inspiring and memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to Leigh Masonic Hall,” said Director Phil Spencer

Image shows local business owners, the directors from the masonic hall and volunteer freemasons.ons

“The Ellesmere Suite is such a special space and opening it up to the public for this event feels like the perfect way to celebrate National Heritage Day.

It’s a chance to connect with our community, share our local culture, and show off the incredible talent we have right here in Wigan Borough.”

This pilot event is a 2024 celebration of heritage; it’s a vision of a future where Leigh thrives as a hub of art and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will be filled with activities that reflect the spirit of Leigh.

From live performances by grassroots musicians to a makers market where local artists and artisans can showcase their products, there’s something for everyone.

And, of course, visitors will have the chance to learn about the rich history of Freemasonry as they explore the hall.

“This event is all about bringing life to our local area,” the organisers Leigh Group Freemasons and Light Blues added

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to create a space where people from all walks of life can come together, leave any differences at the door, and celebrate what makes Leigh unique. It’s a day to feel proud of our town and to connect with the incredible opportunities, artists, and venues that make it so special.”

So, whether you’re interested in discovering Leigh’s hidden heritage, supporting local creatives, or simply enjoying a day of live music and culture for free, the Ellesmere Suite at Leigh Masonic Hall is the place to be this Saturday.