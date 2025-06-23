Factory Focus: Clint Eastwood season launches at Leigh Film Factory
Each screening offers audiences a chance to revisit (or discover) some of the most iconic and thought-provoking moments in American cinema, from psychological thrillers to modern westerns, gritty war dramas to Oscar-winning masterpieces.
“We couldn’t think of a better actor to feature in our very first Factory Focus,” says Kevin Lowe, Events Manager at Leigh Film Factory. “Clint Eastwood is not just a film star, he’s a cultural icon. His films have shaped genres, challenged audiences, and stood the test of time.”
To mark the occasion, Wigan artist Dave Kennedy has created a striking new poster especially for the season. A limited edition print of the design will also be available to purchase – a perfect collectible for Eastwood fans and local art lovers alike.
Don’t miss this chance to experience Clint Eastwood’s legacy on the big screen – bold, brooding, and bigger than ever.