Factory Focus: Clint Eastwood season launches at Leigh Film Factory

By Kevin Lowe
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:48 BST

Leigh Film Factory is proud to unveil its very first Factory Focus season – and who better to take the spotlight than the legendary Clint Eastwood? A towering figure of cinema for over six decades, Eastwood’s work as both actor and director will be celebrated in a hand-picked selection of six films screening monthly from June to November.

Each screening offers audiences a chance to revisit (or discover) some of the most iconic and thought-provoking moments in American cinema, from psychological thrillers to modern westerns, gritty war dramas to Oscar-winning masterpieces.

“We couldn’t think of a better actor to feature in our very first Factory Focus,” says Kevin Lowe, Events Manager at Leigh Film Factory. “Clint Eastwood is not just a film star, he’s a cultural icon. His films have shaped genres, challenged audiences, and stood the test of time.”

To mark the occasion, Wigan artist Dave Kennedy has created a striking new poster especially for the season. A limited edition print of the design will also be available to purchase – a perfect collectible for Eastwood fans and local art lovers alike.

A limited edition A3 print of the season artwork is available from the cinemaplaceholder image
A limited edition A3 print of the season artwork is available from the cinema

Tickets for all Factory Focus: Clint Eastwood screenings are available now at:

👉 www.leighfilmfactory.com

Don’t miss this chance to experience Clint Eastwood’s legacy on the big screen – bold, brooding, and bigger than ever.

