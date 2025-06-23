Factory Focus: Clint Eastwood season launches at Leigh Film Factory

Leigh Film Factory is proud to unveil its very first Factory Focus season – and who better to take the spotlight than the legendary Clint Eastwood? A towering figure of cinema for over six decades, Eastwood’s work as both actor and director will be celebrated in a hand-picked selection of six films screening monthly from June to November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each screening offers audiences a chance to revisit (or discover) some of the most iconic and thought-provoking moments in American cinema, from psychological thrillers to modern westerns, gritty war dramas to Oscar-winning masterpieces.

“We couldn’t think of a better actor to feature in our very first Factory Focus,” says Kevin Lowe, Events Manager at Leigh Film Factory. “Clint Eastwood is not just a film star, he’s a cultural icon. His films have shaped genres, challenged audiences, and stood the test of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, Wigan artist Dave Kennedy has created a striking new poster especially for the season. A limited edition print of the design will also be available to purchase – a perfect collectible for Eastwood fans and local art lovers alike.

A limited edition A3 print of the season artwork is available from the cinema

Tickets for all Factory Focus: Clint Eastwood screenings are available now at:

Don’t miss this chance to experience Clint Eastwood’s legacy on the big screen – bold, brooding, and bigger than ever.