Festival promoters return to Wigan next month

Established in 1992, Cream quickly became one of the biggest brands in dance music, hosting events across the world including its birthplace Liverpool, Ibiza & the legendary Creamfields festival.

Saturday 2nd March at VIBE Wigan, expect another sell-out crowd as we bring the very best in Cream classics, with a stacked line-up of Cream legends & talent.

K-Klass was formed in 1988 and went on to score 5 UK top 40 Hits with the most recognisable being "Let Me Show You Love" & "Rhythm Is A Mystery". Two tracks that have stood the test of time and are still played across dancefloors to this day.

Local promoter Jordan Khokhar said "We are constantly trying to break the mould at VIBE Wigan by bringing international artists, events and brands into Wigan town centre. Creamfields is one of the biggest festivals in the local area (Daresbury, Warrington) and over 70,000 people flock to the event every single year. We wanted to bring a piece of that to Wigan with this event. People are travelling from all over and last year's event was unreal. It benefits the whole town; other bars, restaurants, taxi drivers, hotels and public transport with extra footfall"

Line Up:K-KlassRob TisseraStu HodsonJamie CooperJordan KhokharRicky Iste