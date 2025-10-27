Festive fun for all the family

October is almost over and Halloween has been hauntingly good fun, but now the focus turns to the festive period and Bents Garden & Home has fun planned for all the family…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Christmas Arrives at Bents:Thursday 6th November is definitely a date for the festive calendar as Father Christmas is set to make his grand arrival at Bents. Joining him for the occasion will be Mother Christmas and his team of festive friends who will provide entertainment and help him settle into his new HQ. Father Christmas and his helpers are set to touch down in their tractor (kindly supplied by DF Agriservice) at 5pm in the car park, making their way to Bents’ new teepee for a festive performance to end the event.

Father Christmas will then be in residence at Bents until 23rd December, walking round the Centre every day, meeting people, listening to present requests and giving out stickers featuring this year’s winning design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice in the Hidden Garden - A Winter Light Adventure: Follow the glow of twinkling lights and step into a spellbinding retelling of Alicein the Hidden Garden. Perfect for all ages, Bents’ Light Trail will take visitors on an after-dark adventure through imagination, mystery, and enchantment, with dazzling light installations, immersive soundscapes, and touches of magical storytelling around every corner. Open every evening from 21st November – 3rd January from 4.30pm – 7.30pm. (Booking required)

Father Christmas arrives at Bents Garden & Home

Festive Tea with Father Christmas: Once again Father Christmas has pencilled some extra time in his diary and will be at Bents to enjoy a Festive Tea experience with his friends. Children from 4 years can join in the fun with a meal, magic show, story-telling, and a special gift for each child. Festive Tea with Father Christmas will take place in the Fresh Approach Restaurant’s family area on selected dates from 2nd – 19th December, 5.00pm – 6.30pm. (Booking required).

Festive Charity Dash: Whether you want to run, walk, dance, or push a buggy, everyone can join in with Bents Festive Charity Dash on Sunday 7th December at 11am. All ages and all abilities, two legged and four, are invited to pull on their festive jumpers and take part in either the 5K or 10K route around Windy Bank Woods, all in aid of Warrington Youth Zone. Sign up and support this brilliant cause and participants might just spot Santa in his sleigh along the way! (Booking required)

Little Face of Christmas: Bartley Portrait Studios returns to Bents from 7th November – 15 December, for free mini photoshoots with the little ones as part of Bents’ Little Face of Christmas competition. The photography team will capture smiles and giggles and a few days later their best shot will be uploaded to Bents Facebook page to share with loved ones, with the chance to win amazing prizes! No booking required—just drop by! Open to children aged up to 12 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the festive events Bents’ Winter Food Market is also open from noon every day through to Christmas Eve with late night opening and live entertainment every Wednesday - Saturday evening, until 7.30pm. The Festive Terrace is the place to find Bents style fish and chips and freshly made pizza whilst the private dining globes are heated and perfect for an intimate gathering with friends (booking required). And new for 2025 is Bents’ teepee and bar, a festive hideaway with cosy indoor seating.

Further information about all events and activities, including menus, timings and booking details can be found online at Bents.co.uk