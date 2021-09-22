Bake Off fans say they are being driven nuts - by a missing raspberry from a cake on the opening credits.

The small gap where the fruit should be is seen on top of a chocolate sponge as the show starts.

And one viewer Amanda Wright has caused a Twitter storm by pointing it out and saying it drives her ''absolutely crazy''.

Now hundreds of Bake Off fans have responded saying they feel the same - or now they 'can't unsee it''.

The offending cake in the Bake Off opening credits

Posting a picture of the cake on Facebook Amanda said: ''While I’m so chuffed Bake Off is back, does this part of the opening credits drive anyone else absolutely crazy??!

"Just put another bloody raspberry on there… It’s killing me!

"To be absolutely honest, I’d like to even out the whole bottom curve of raspberries, but I’d settle for that gap filled! #firstworldproblems."

And Amanda's post has sparked a flurry of comments on the issue.

A second said: "It's actually pure genius!

"The missing raspberry has been mentioned for years, and like on this post, it gets people talking about the show!"

A third said: "Might be like that on purpose to convey an amateur baking competition.

"Although based on the high standards they hold the contestants to, it should be filled."

A fourth said: Got to be honest I’d never noticed until I started watching it with my 7-year-old daughter and every single time without fail she says 'they definitely should have put another raspberry on there.'

"She cannot let it go."

A firth added: "Aarrgg... not until you pointed it out. Now i can't not see it! Visual earworm."