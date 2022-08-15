Blackpool eco store owner looks for love on E4 reality dating show Married At First Sight

Jenna Robinson, 32, will get hitched to a stranger in a mock wedding ceremony during episode one.
Then in the following weeks the newlyweds will embark on a glamorous honeymoon before moving into a shared house with seven other couples.
Jenna, who owns Un-Do on Norbreck Road, said she never saw herself getting married.
But recently changed her mind as she wants to commit.
She’s hoping to find love on the show and build a life with someone special.
They will join seven other couples and meet for weekly dinner parties and frequent commitment ceremonies.
Couples who don’t feel they are a good match have the opportunity to leave the show.
The couples will be paired up by relationship experts – Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas.
Season seven of Married At First Sight is set to premiere on E4 in the UK this month.
The sixth season of the show aired Tuesdays-Thursdays at 9pm and began airing in late August 2021.
While no official start date has yet been confirmed, it is likely that the series will begin airing in the next couple of weeks.
Season seven will also be longer than previous seasons, with 30 episodes in total.
Watch this space for further updates on the release date of Married At First Sight season seven.