Christmas movies 2022: Here are the festive flicks on at Empire Cinema in Wigan, including Elf, Home Alone and The Grinch
There’s nothing better than sitting down and watching a classic Christmas movie over the festive period – and watching it on the big screen is even better.
Empire Cinema in Wigan is showing a number of Christmas crackers this year, including Elf, Home Alone and The Grinch.
Here’s which films are showing and when …
Violent Night (15) – now showing
A group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, and Santa must save Christmas.
Starring: David Harbour (Stranger Things), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), John Leguizamo (Ice Age).
Running time: 1hr 52mins.
Elf (PG) – Thursday, December 15 to Thursday, December 22
Buddy the elf travels to New York to meet his father as Elf returns to the big screen this Christmas.
Starring: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, James Caan, Bob Newhart.
Running time: 1hr 37mins.
Home Alone (PG) – Thursday, December 15 to Thursday, December 22
When Kevin learns that two burglars with a Christmas list of their own are working their way up the block, he is forced to defend the family home and sets about decking the halls with traps to hold the thieves at bay until his relatives come home.
Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern.
Running time: 1hr 43mins.
Spirited (12A) – Thursday, December 15 to Thursday, December 22
Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer.
Running time: 2hrs 7mins.
The Grinch (U) – Friday, December 16 to Thursday, December 22
The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury.
Running time 1hr 30mins.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th Anniversary) (U) – Friday, December 16 to Thursday, December 22
The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser's redemption on Christmas Eve.
Starring: Michael Caine, Frank Oz, Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz.
Running time: 1hr 25mins.