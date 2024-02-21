Congregation members wanted for recording of Songs of Praise in Wigan
It is taking place at Way Church at The Edge on Monday, March 18. The recording of contemporary Christian music will be led by Jake Isaac, Philippa Hanna and Aaron Baxter.
It starts at 7pm and is expected to finish at around 10pm. There is no minimum age for entry, but children aged 17 and under should be supervised with a responsible adult at all times.
The visit to Way – which describes itself as a non-denominational Christian church made up of people of all ages - is the first time in a decade that Songs of Praise has been filmed in Wigan.
The previous occasion was in 2014, when the programme featured music from the St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith RC Church in Ashton-in-Makerfield.
To apply for free tickets for the event at Way church, please visit the Lost in TV website.