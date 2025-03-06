Leigh Film Factory to host open evening with free screening of Conclave
The town’s only independent cinema will be proudly unveiling its new brand, supported by Film Hub North, a BFI-funded organisation that champions film culture and helps cinemas across the North of England reach new and diverse audiences.
Their support has enabled the Film Factory to grow and develop, ensuring that independent cinema remains accessible and vibrant in Leigh.
To mark this occasion, they are hosting a free screening of The Conclave (Edward Berger, 2024), a gripping political thriller that “keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its masterful storytelling and powerful performances.”
Readers can book two free tickets to join in this special event on a first come, first serve basis after tomorrow (May 7).
The evening will begin with opening remarks from Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, who will speak on the significance of local culture and Leigh’s creative ambitions.
And also in attendance will be Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport and MP for Wigan, who will share insights into the role of independent cinema in shaping the cultural landscape.
A spokesperson said: “This open evening is an opportunity to see the exciting future of Leigh Film Factory, meet the team behind the cinema, and learn more about our vision for independent film in Leigh.
“Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to our space, we welcome you to be part of this milestone event and celebrate the power of cinema with us.”
Password is leighfilmfactory25.
