New TV drama to be filmed in Wigan

Sheridan Smith is starring in the new TV drama being filmed in Standish

Arbour Lane, in Standish, was closed off on Thursday, as scenes were shot at a house on the road, as well as in the surrounding fields.

Filming for the drama, named No Return, has taken place in Spain and across Greater Manchester, and will broadcast next year on ITV.

RED Productions said: “The contemporary drama focuses upon an idyllic family holiday to Turkey which turns into a living nightmare for Kathy, played by Sheridan Smith, and her husband Martin, when they are left desperately fighting for their 16-year-old son’s freedom after he’s accused of a serious crime.”

Danny Brocklehurst (left) with Joe Gilgun

It is written by Danny Brocklehurst, well known for penning the likes of Clocking Off, much of whose location shooting was at Wigan Pier, and most recently Brassic, which filmed some scenes at Haigh Hall.

Meanwhile, Sheridan Smith, who won a BAFTA for her performances in Cilla, is excited to be part of the show.

She said: “I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, they make incredible dramas. I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again.