Squid Game: Everything you need to know about the hit Netflix show everyone is watching

A scene from Squid Game (photo: Netflix)

What is Squid Game about?

In a nutshell it's about a bunch of people, either down on their luck or massively in debt, who take part in a series of games to win big-cash prizes. But there's one drawback - the games involved are not good for the health!

Why is it called Squid Game?

It's named after a popular Korean children's game a little like British Bulldog where the playing field drawn on the ground resembles a squid.

Where is it set?

South Korea

Who are the stars?

You probably won't have heard of any of the cast, unless you're a fan of all things South Korean. Needless to say the show is excellently cast with stand-out performances from Lee Jung-jae, Lee Ji-ha, Park Hae Soo and Jung Ho-yeon. If you watched the Oscar winning Parasite, also a South Korean smash hit, you'll love this.

Is it subtitled?

Netflix give you the option to watch it in Korean with subtitles or a dubbed English version without.

How many episode are there and how long are they?

There are nine episodes with each episode a little under an hour long.

Is it suitable for children?

No. Though there is little swearing, it is gory to say the least.

What have people said about it?

Critics have raved about it. On review accumulator site Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a rating of 94 per cent from critics and 84 per cent from viewers. Google reviews have 96 per cent of viewers liking it and it has a rating of 8.3 out of 10 on the internet movie database (IMDB).

Will there be a second season?