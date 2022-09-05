Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is The Bay about?

The Bay is best described as a twisty crime drama. It focusses on a family liaison officer helping solve complex cases around Morecambe Bay while grappling with the demands of family life. The last season saw Marsha Thomason (DS Jenn Townsend) faced with getting to the bottom of the premature death of an aspiring young boxer.

Where is The Bay filmed?

Season 4 of The Bay is currently being filmed in Morecambe

The latest season is being filmed in various locations throughout Morecambe, including between Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, the promenade, the clock tower, the Eric Morecambe statue, Rita’s cafe and Brucciani’s. Filming for the series is continuing in both Morecambe and Manchester until October.

Who’s in The Bay?

Marsha Thomason (COBRA, Magnum PI, NCIS: Los Angeles) as DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Home Fires), Erin Shanagher (Viewpoint, Peaky Blinders), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street). Confirmed guest stars for season 4 include Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack), Claire Goose (Waking the Dead), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street, Pennyworth), Karl Davies (The Tower) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses).

Who is the writer of The Bay?

Lancaster-based award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville.

What channel is The Bay on?

ITV, ITV hub and BritBox.

How many series of The Bay have there been?

There have been three previous series – each comprising of six episodes.

How has The Bay been received by viewers and critics?

The Bay has a rating of 7.1 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB) and has a fresh score of 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

When is the next season of The Bay on?

An exact date has yet to be confirmed, though there are rumours of January 2023.

What do we know about season 4 of The Bay?

When young mum of four Beth Metcalf dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU (Major Investigation Unit) team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them. Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.

What’s been said about season 4 of The Bay?