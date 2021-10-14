Trailer for The Beatles documentary teases behind-the-scenes footage of Fab Four

The Beatles

The film is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for more than half a century.

The three-part documentary series, directed by Oscar winner Sir Peter Jackson, arrives on the Disney+ streaming service next month.

It follows John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr and their creative process as they write and rehearse 14 new songs in preparation for their first live show in more than two years.

The tracks were originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

Within the trailer, Sir Paul jokes: “It’s going to be such a comical thing like in 50 years’ time. They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp.”

The original 1969 documentary maker Michael Lindsay-Hogg also says later on in the trailer: “The documentary is just grinding to a halt”, but Lennon replies: “Grinding to a halt? I think it’s taking off!”

The film also features the Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. The Beatles split in 1970.

The producers on the documentary include Sir Paul, Starr, Lennon’s former wife Yoko Ono and Harrison’s former wife Olivia.