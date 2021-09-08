TV show filming in Wigan woodlands

Filming has taken place at Haigh Hall

A comedy drama, from Sky, will use the area across the next few days to shoot scenes for an upcoming series.

At this current time, the name of the show cannot be confirmed, with things very much under wraps.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We hope to keep disruption to a minimum. The small car park will be closed for the next week and you may see vehicle movement in the woods.

Series three of Brassic, starring Joe Gilgun, is out in October, could they be filming at Haigh Hall?

“There are no closures to any of the park's attractions or any of the main footpaths.”

This isn’t the first time Haigh has been used for a Sky TV show, with the second season of Danny Brocklehurst’s Brassic filming at the hall and in the woodlands last year.

On social media, passers by have been reacting to the filming taking place.

One person wrote: “I saw a lot of cars this morning when I walked through to the main gate and the plantations.”

While another said: “Just seen them filming near the bridge where the locks are. Wondered what was going on. We thought the woods were being cut down at first, with all the noise. They weren’t very forthcoming with what they were doing.”