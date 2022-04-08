Fans of the soap have seen a different side to Laura who made a huge sacrifice by handing herself in to police over the murder of ex-husband Rick, despite knowing Gary Windass was the real culprit.

As Laura is terminally ill and doesn't have long left, she believed she was doing the right thing to secure a stable future for her daughter Kelly.

On her final storyline, Kel said: “I don’t think anyone expected the huge twist in the storyline, Corrie did very well keeping it a secret.

"It’s coming to the end for our Laura this week and it has been an emotional rollercoaster, not just for Laura but for me playing her!

"There’s been so many twists and turns and it has been nice to show her many layers.

"So this week, Laura is still in hospital and is unable to make it to the hospice because she is so poorly.

"She gets to make one phone call and Laura chooses to call Gary.

"All Laura wants is to see her baby girl and hold her for one last time which she leaves with Gary to a certain degree.

"All I will say is get your tissues at the ready because the scenes are so emotional.”

The role of Laura was a dream come true for life-long Corrie fan Kel.

Since bursting onto the scene in April 2020, Kel has had some incredible storylines including her trying to sell her daughter’s story to the press.

The former Winstanley College student said she has loved her time on the street and her last day was filled with emotion:

"On the last day, I was a crying wreck and we had so many scenes to film.

"It got to a point where myself and Mikey North who plays Gary couldn’t look at each other. Normally we would be laughing on set but as soon as we locked eyes we were crying without cameras on us.

"Working with A-class actors like Mikey, Samia Longchambon who plays Maria and Millie Gibson who plays my on-screen daughter and who I absolutely adore, she’s the daughter I never had!

"As well as Georgia Taylor who plays Toyah Battersby and Charlie de Melo who plays Imran Habeeb, they were amazing and only make you look better which produces some incredible performances.

"I can’t describe it. It is one big family. Coronation Street does things so well because of its amazing team.

"I will miss the people and I will especially miss our Laura!”

Kel, who attended Willpower Youth Theatre alongside Orrell girl Georgia Taylor, is often recognised when she visits her parents who still live in Wigan.

She is currently taking some time out while auditioning for other roles.

Kel added: “I popped into Asda to get some stuff for Mother’s Day and I was being stopped by Wiganers, giving their opinions on Laura.

"It’s been nice to get the feedback from locals on her and many opinions have changed.

"I’m hopefully sticking with TV but I wouldn’t say now to theatre.

"I’m enjoying taking some time out and seeing other things coming in.”

Will Kelly go and see Laura? Tune in to Kel’s final scenes on April 8 at 8pm