Kevin Gambles, 25, landed a place on the show after applying with a personal story about his medical issues and how shunning the modern world with its junk food could benefit him.

And to his delight he was chosen as one of 24 people who spend the summer months away from 21st century comforts, with no gas or electricity, to join an Amish familyon a farm in Devon.

Day-to-day chores involved growing organic vegetables, raising animals and running a working farm.

Kevin Gambles

Kevin said: "I didn’t even think I’d hear back.

"I was out walking with my mum when I got the call and next thing you know, I was living on a farm.”

The delivery driver has suffered from the inflammatory bowel contion, ulcerative colitis, for many years which has impacted his health and also his self-confidence. The condition comes with some unpleasant symptoms such as: cramps, fatigue, weight loss and diarrhoea. It can lead to serious health complications like malnutrition and could also impact your health later in life.

Kevin has been previously hospitalised from the debillitating condition. He spent a stint in Wigan and Leigh Infirmarys where his weight ahd plummeted to just 7st 12lb. This was the pinnacle moment he realised that something needed to be done.

The Simple Life, Channel Four. Left to right: Jamie, Kevin, Jacob and Jerome.

Kevin said: "I knew this experience would be the light at the end of a dark tunnel for me that’s why I just totally embraced it.

“It was just the most incredible journey and it absolutely changed my life.

"Eating those organic vegetables and living a healthy lifestyle every day did wonders for my condition.

All cast volunteers and Amish family for Channel Four's The Simpler Life

"Now I would say I feel even healthier than I did before it.

“I used to really lack confidence but now I’ve completely come out of my shell.

"I’ve also made some of the closest friendships from the show. I ‘ve even just got back from visiting the two Amish family in Ohio.”

How many participants will be left standing at the end of the show will any drop out? Watch out for a dispute over butter.

Kevin Gambles on Channel Four's, The Simpler Life.

You can watch the series on Tuesdays 9.15pm on Channel Four, or watch from the start on catch-up.

