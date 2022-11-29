The singer, presenter and actress is tipped to be the next celebrity voted off the hit BBC1 show, according to William Hill.

The one-time Corrie regular and Hear’Say band member withdrew from performing in last week's episode after testing positive for coronavirus, and many fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of the unfair advantage.

Kym Marsh is the 4-5 favourite to go this week on Strictly.

Last week saw comedian Ellie Taylor knocked out after attracting the lowest score and finding herself in the dance-off for the first time on her Strictly journey.

Another contestant among the favourites to go out in the latest round is singer and radio presenter Fleur East as her odds currently stand at 7-2.

After finding herself in the dance-off last week it means her times at risk of elimination currently stand at three.

Actress Molly Rainford has also been in the dance-off three times this series and currently stands at 7-2 as well, to become the tenth celebrity to leave the show this year.

Wildlife presenter and cameraman Hamza Yassin is still the favourite to take home the title after several weeks. William Hill currently has his odds at 1-3 to lift this year's mirror ball trophy.

Also in the running for the Strictly crown is former Blue peter presenter Helen Skelton (3-1), her background in pushing herself to the extreme has paid off once again as she has wowed the judges and audience time and time again.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “People are certainly not happy with Kym missing out on last week, especially this far along in the competition, even if it was necessary.

“When the competition is getting to the final few who are all arguably as good as each other, the smallest slip up on or off the dance floor can lead them to being the next star that gets eliminated.”

