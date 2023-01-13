We've got two pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky winners and all you have to do is read the short synopsis of the film and answer the question below, emailing your entry to [email protected] and marking the subject field of your entry 'Cinema Competition'.

From the most prolific minds in horror - James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man - comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

A scene from M3GAN - now showing at Empire Cinemas, Wigan

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems - a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

For a chance to win answer the following question - who are the horror masters behind M3GAN?

A Hammer

B Ghost House Pictures

C Blumhouse

One entry per person. M3GAN has a 15 rating so don’t enter unless you are 15 or over.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, January 18.

The winner will be notified by email with instructions on how to collect their tickets.

