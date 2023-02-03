News you can trust since 1853
Win tickets to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance at Empire Cinemas in Wigan - plus free drinks and snacks

WiganToday has teamed up with Empire Cinemas in Wigan to offer you the chance to win tickets to a special opening night showing of Magic Mike’s Last Dance including free drinks and snacks.

By Jon Peake
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 4:33pm

We've got a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky winner for the showing on Friday, February 10, at 8pm (worth £18.99 each) and all you have to do is read the short synopsis of the film and answer the question below, emailing your entry to [email protected] and marking the subject field of your entry 'Cinema Competition'.

'Magic' Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse … and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he - and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape - be able to pull it off?

For a chance to win answer the following question - who plays ‘Magic’ Mike Lane?

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance
A Brad Pitt

B Daniel Craig

C Channing Tatum

One entry per person.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, February 8.

The winner will be notified by email with instructions on how to collect their tickets.

For ticket information for the show click here

