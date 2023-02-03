We've got a pair of tickets to give away to one lucky winner for the showing on Friday, February 10, at 8pm (worth £18.99 each) and all you have to do is read the short synopsis of the film and answer the question below, emailing your entry to [email protected] and marking the subject field of your entry 'Cinema Competition'.

'Magic' Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse … and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he - and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape - be able to pull it off?

For a chance to win answer the following question - who plays ‘Magic’ Mike Lane?

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance

A Brad Pitt

B Daniel Craig

C Channing Tatum

One entry per person.

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, February 8.

The winner will be notified by email with instructions on how to collect their tickets.

