Final tickets on sale for Last Night of the Proms in Wigan
Organised by Wigan Rotary Club, it promises to be a night of great music with Vicky leading the audience in the usual ‘Last Night’ favourites such as ‘Britannia’ and ‘Jerusalem’.
Rotary President Heather Hartley said: "The concert last year was a great night so we had no hesitation in arranging this years event. All the profits will be split between the band and the club’s charity account.
"It’s a wonderful example of local musicians performing for local people who are helping a local charity provide assistance to local community groups in need."
Further information and tickets, priced at £10, are available via the club’s website: wiganrotary.co.uk or by ringing 07813 471000.