Final tickets on sale for Last Night of the Proms in Wigan

There are still tickets available for the ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert on Saturday, September 20, at The Band Room, Enfield Street, Wigan, starting at 7.30pm. Music will be performed by the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band with classically trained soprano Vicky Little providing the vocal interlude.

Organised by Wigan Rotary Club, it promises to be a night of great music with Vicky leading the audience in the usual ‘Last Night’ favourites such as ‘Britannia’ and ‘Jerusalem’.

Rotary President Heather Hartley said: "The concert last year was a great night so we had no hesitation in arranging this years event. All the profits will be split between the band and the club’s charity account.

"It’s a wonderful example of local musicians performing for local people who are helping a local charity provide assistance to local community groups in need."

Further information and tickets, priced at £10, are available via the club’s website: wiganrotary.co.uk or by ringing 07813 471000.