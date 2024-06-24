First LGBTQ+ Baby Drag Queen & King charity pageant coming to Wigan

By Heather CritchleyContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
The first Baby Drag Queen & King Charity Pageant is coming to Wigan.

Miss KyKy Rouge is inviting all the youth of the LGBTQ+ community to show off their looks and talents at a charity pageant.

All ages between 7-17 years can register for a place, although places are limited in each age group.

Gin On The Lane, Wigan have kindly donated the use of both rooms for the event.

We are all equal

You don't have to be a professional, you just have to be yourself.

All funds raised will go to The Trust Fund youth LGBTQ+

All offers of donations, printing, crowns, tombola prizes etc will be gratefully accepted.

Please email [email protected] for all information and registration forms.

