First LGBTQ+ Baby Drag Queen & King charity pageant coming to Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Baby Drag Queen & King Charity Pageant is coming to Wigan.

Miss KyKy Rouge is inviting all the youth of the LGBTQ+ community to show off their looks and talents at a charity pageant.

All ages between 7-17 years can register for a place, although places are limited in each age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gin On The Lane, Wigan have kindly donated the use of both rooms for the event.

We are all equal

You don't have to be a professional, you just have to be yourself.

All funds raised will go to The Trust Fund youth LGBTQ+

All offers of donations, printing, crowns, tombola prizes etc will be gratefully accepted.