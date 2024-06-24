First LGBTQ+ Baby Drag Queen & King charity pageant coming to Wigan
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first Baby Drag Queen & King Charity Pageant is coming to Wigan.
Miss KyKy Rouge is inviting all the youth of the LGBTQ+ community to show off their looks and talents at a charity pageant.
All ages between 7-17 years can register for a place, although places are limited in each age group.
Gin On The Lane, Wigan have kindly donated the use of both rooms for the event.
You don't have to be a professional, you just have to be yourself.
All funds raised will go to The Trust Fund youth LGBTQ+
All offers of donations, printing, crowns, tombola prizes etc will be gratefully accepted.
Please email [email protected] for all information and registration forms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.