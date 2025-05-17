First Look: Wigan’s New Chess Powerhouse Is Already Raising the Bar

By Jenny Carter, Community Reporter.

I expected a quiet hum of concentration when I stepped into the North West Chess Academy’s temporary training suite yesterday afternoon. What I found was closer to controlled electricity: juniors bent over tactical puzzles, adults analysing the morning’s league game on digital boards, and a coaching team darting between tables with the calm authority you only see from people who’ve done this at county level—and beyond.

Until now, Wigan’s choice has been clear-cut. If you’re an adult, or teenager you join Wigan Chess Club; if you are younger you can head to Wigan Junior. Both are friendly, but neither is built to turn you into a heavyweight competitor as the Training, if any, is offered by lower rated players.

That gap, says Academy Director Chris Smith, is exactly why his Manchester-based outfit has crossed the East Lancs Road.

Children Playing in a tournament

“Parents kept telling us their kids wanted more than social chess,” Lomax told me between sessions. “And plenty of adults feel the same—they hit a rating plateau and don’t know how to break through. An academy’s job is to give them a map and the tools.”

Training That Feels Like Sport Science

The first thing that strikes you is structure. Every student I spoke to had a personalised plan pinned to a notebook: opening repertoires to sharpen, calculation drills, an upcoming tournament schedule. Six coaches—three of them county champions—circulated with laptops that tracked each child’s online games. Slip up in a Caro-Kann endgame on Tuesday and it becomes Wednesday’s homework.

It works. Twelve-year-old Leo started last summer with a rating of 1015. Yesterday his rating flashed 1864 on the big screen. “I didn’t even know what tactics were before,” she laughed. “Now I can’t wait for county trials.”

Children and Teenagers playing chess at the Academy

Adults in the Mix

Unlike the town’s other clubs, the Academy makes a point of blending generations. I watched 55-year-old accountant Mark analyse a tense Sicilian with two teens who had just beaten him in a training match. “They punish every lazy move,” he admitted. “Best lesson I’ve had in years.”

Aiming for the Summit—Quickly

Chris is not shy about targets: “By next season’s league start we want the strongest team in Wigan—junior or adult—to be the Academy squad.” Judging by the intensity in that room, it’s more promise than boast.

Key Details for Would-Be Grandmasters

Opening date: Mid-July (venue announcement imminent).

Mid-July (venue announcement imminent). Programmes: Beginner to county strength, ages 6-adult.

Beginner to county strength, ages 6-adult. How to join: Pre-register at wiganchess.com or email [email protected]. Places are limited; several junior spots were snapped up while I took notes.

Walking out, I realised I hadn’t just visited a new club. I’d seen a training ground where Wigan’s next county champions—and maybe a future master—are already putting in the hours. If you’ve ever wondered how far your pieces could really go, this academy might be the place to find out.

Call for Wigan’s rising stars

The Academy is actively inviting the strongest players from local clubs to join its inaugural Wigan squads. “Our goal is clear: within a year we want Wigan’s best team to be wearing Academy colours,” says Head Coach Chris. “If you’re already winning boards for your current club, come and see how far structured, professional training can take you.”

Whether you’re a parent of a budding prodigy, an adult player chasing that next rating band, or a local sponsor looking to back Wigan’s newest centre of excellence, the North West Chess Academy wants to hear from you. Places are limited—and the next county champion could be one of them.

If you would like to join the Academy either register online at wiganchess.com or email us at [email protected]