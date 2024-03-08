Fundraising Midnight Walk for Wigan and Leigh Hospice will take place in June
The five mile fundraising walk hosted by the Hospice is returning this year on the 14th of June.
Everyone, including families, is encouraged to take part as well as to dress up, especially in the Hospice's colour purple.
The event will begin with registration at 9pm at Wigan Warriors Fan Zone, Robin Park Arena and the walk will begin at around 10pm, following a fully signposted route.
Ruperts Airstream Coffee Trailer and The RG's Food Truck will be on hand to offer food and refreshments before and after the walk.
Signing up costs £20 and includes a free t-shirt to support the hospice. All money raised by participants will be donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Registration and payment can be done through the website and for more information contact the fundraising team on 01942 524203 or by emailing [email protected].