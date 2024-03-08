Fundraising Midnight Walk for Wigan and Leigh Hospice will take place in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The five mile fundraising walk hosted by the Hospice is returning this year on the 14th of June.

Everyone, including families, is encouraged to take part as well as to dress up, especially in the Hospice's colour purple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will begin with registration at 9pm at Wigan Warriors Fan Zone, Robin Park Arena and the walk will begin at around 10pm, following a fully signposted route.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice front display.

Ruperts Airstream Coffee Trailer and The RG's Food Truck will be on hand to offer food and refreshments before and after the walk.

Signing up costs £20 and includes a free t-shirt to support the hospice. All money raised by participants will be donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.