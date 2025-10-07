Get your wellies on! Winstanley Park's pumpkin patch is back for a third year

By Iraj Nowaz
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 13:48 BST
Winstanley Park pumpkin patchplaceholder image
Winstanley Park pumpkin patch
Winstanley Park opens its Pumpkin Patch for three weekends in October, offering pumpkins, crafts, and seasonal activities for families.

The park is opening its patch for the third year running, giving families and visitors the chance to pick pumpkins straight from the fields.

They have plenty of pumpkins to choose from, whether you’re looking for one to carve or just a seasonal decoration for your home.

This year, the park has decided to add a Crafting Station, alongside existing features such as roaming scarecrows, decorated hay bales, and a dedicated selfie station. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and make the most of the autumn and Halloween atmosphere.

The Pumpkin Patch is open on October 11, 12, 18, 19, and from October 25 and 31, between 10am and 5pm, at Winstanley Park, Pemberton Road, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 6DD, no tickets required.

For more information you can visit their website: https://winstanleyparkevents.co.uk

