Girls That Read: new book club for women in Wigan set to hold first event

A newly formed book club for women in Wigan has announced its first meet up to help with the struggles of mental health and loneliness.

Girls That Read has been set up as a community for women who love reading, have never read or simply want to get back into it. We will be hosting monthly meets where we will discuss our chosen book of the month and form new friendships.

This is going to be a safe space for women who are struggling with mental health, anxiety, loneliness and hopefully these meets will bring some comfort to these people.

I have struggled massively during growing up with mental health conditions and I was diagnosed with a personality disorder back in 2020, I always wish there was communities like the one I have created for me to meet women like me and express my love for books!

