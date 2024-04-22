Grand opening of Community Hub in Wigan promises fun-filled family weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lowton Community Hub aims to become the heart of the neighborhood, providing a welcoming space for residents to come together, connect, and engage in a variety of enriching activities. With its new state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to fostering community spirit, the hub is poised to become a cherished asset for generations to come.

"We're thrilled to open our doors and welcome the community to the Lowton Community Hub," said Luke Brown, Trustee of the hub. "Our goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive space where everyone feels welcome and valued. The grand opening weekend is just the beginning of our journey, and we can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our community."

The grand opening weekend will feature a plethora of exciting attractions, including face painting, an inflatable bouncy castle and delicious ice cream to delight the little ones. Families can also look forward to indulging in tasty treats and refreshing beverages at the newly opened Lowton Community Cafe along with live music.

But the festivities don't stop there! Martial arts enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness thrilling demonstrations and participate in interactive sessions as part of the Martial Arts Festival in the new dojo. From Traditional Jujitsu to Judo and Karate, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The Great Britain Sport Jujitsu team will also be in attendance demonstrating their skills and providing exciting demonstrations.

In addition to the exciting activities, attendees will have the chance to learn about the award-winning Leigh Judo Academy, housed within the hub's world-class, purpose-built dojo. The academy is dedicated to promoting the art of judo and providing top-notch training opportunities for aspiring athletes.

Furthermore, the hub will proudly unveil its new award-winning physio and sports injury clinic during the grand opening weekend. Visitors can take advantage of free advice and support from expert practitioners, ensuring they stay healthy and active as they pursue their passions.

"We're passionate about promoting health and well-being within our community," remarked Luke Brown. "The addition of our physio and sports injury clinic underscores our commitment to supporting individuals in their journey to optimal health and fitness."

The grand opening of the Lowton Community Hub promises to be a weekend to remember, filled with laughter, excitement, and the warm embrace of community spirit. All are invited to join in the celebration and experience firsthand the magic of this remarkable new addition to the neighborhood.