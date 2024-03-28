Group providing a space for mums across Wigan to meet proving to be successful
and live on Freeview channel 276
"It was amazing to see so many women come together," says Mummy Meet Founder Gemma Holgate. "It can be incredibly lonely and isolating being a parent and we wanted to create a space where mums could find each other. Wild Mint Café was really encouraging when we told them what we are doing, and we were able to create a friendly, relaxed, and supportive event."
Mummy Meet began as nine pregnant women having a Saturday morning coffee in July last year. "They say it takes a village to raise a child but as someone who was still new to the area, I didn't have a strong friendship circle. I knew that in order to find what I needed, we would have to create it, so I put some posts on Facebook and something wonderful started," says Gemma.
"Since we met, we have supported each other through the births of all our beautiful babies, through weddings and funerals, through good times and bad; I really don't know how I would have managed without them, and we want all new mums to have the same incredible experience. We then decided to start doing some events and opening them up to everyone."
Tickets for the first Coffee and Chat in March disappeared within 48 hours proving that there is a need for these kinds of meet ups in the Wigan area. One attendee commented, "I am a first time mum with no mum friends nearby to support. I am happy to meet so many new mums today and I look forward to the next event."
Mummy Meet has several events and activities lined up for women in the local area including pram walks, expert speaker sessions, pop up markets, and socials. The next Coffee and Chat at Wild Mint will be on Monday 29th April at 12 noon. For more information and to book tickets, follow Mummy Meet on Facebook and Instagram, or contact the team on [email protected].