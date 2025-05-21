Head to Delamere Forest for some half-term fun!

Looking for the perfect half-term activity? Why not explore the natural wonders of your local Forestry England forest with the children for a budget-friendly family day out? You're spoilt for choice when it comes to the nation’s forests, with lots of fun activities guaranteed to entertain your family and friends. And with the ongoing cost of living crisis still affecting us all, the good news is children can have a good time without breaking the bank. To make the most of the late spring weather, here is Forestry England’s list of low-cost, family-friendly activities and fun things to do!

1. Stick Man family adventure trails

This half-term, families can have a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man, the beloved character from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's popular book. The specially designed activity trails, invite young explorers to help Stick Man find his way back to the family tree.

Along the route, children can enjoy nine interactive activity stations and six spotter panels, where they'll build with sticks, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. For just £4, families can buy an activity pack including materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport to collect stamps during their forest adventure. The activity pack provides hours of entertainment, making it excellent value for money.

Two children standing in front of a Stick Man activity trail panel.

Cost: £4 per activity pack. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

2. Join Wallace and Gromit for the ultimate forest walkies

Crack crossword clues with Wallace and Gromit this half-term and be in with the chance of winning an amazing dog-friendly holiday. The Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trail is packed with games and challenges designed for your family and your dog to tackle. Simply use the free OS Maps app to follow the route and discover a series of panels, each featuring a different dog-tastic activity and a crossword clue to solve.

Download the route on OS Maps before you leave and pick up your Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit pack before you set off. It’s filled with tips, activities, and more ideas to make your adventure unforgettable!

A family enjoying a bike ride in the nation's forests.

Cost: App: Free. £5 per Forest Walkies pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

3. Go on a family bike ride

With family-friendly off-road routes, the nation’s forests are the perfect destination for a family cycle this half-term. Discover green spaces, dedicated cycling trails and a skills areas, perfect for starting your children on their cycling journey. So, grab your helmet and head out for a beautiful cycle ride.

Cost: Free, bike hire charges and parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Two children exploring a woodland.

4. Gruffalo sculptures

Enjoy a fun family day out this half-term as you search for the characters from Julia Donaldson's classic story, The Gruffalo, in the deep dark wood.

Your children will love meeting Mouse, Owl, Fox, Snake and Squirrel as well as the Gruffalo and the Gruffalo's child!

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

5. Find a walking trail

Delamere Forest is packed full of walking routes for you and your family to explore. From spectacular hikes to quiet paths and short play trails for younger family members, you're never far from a great walk. Why not pack a picnic?

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

6. Wildlife spotting adventure

Turn your family walk into an exciting wildlife hunt! Delamere Forest is home to amazing creatures from tiny mini-beasts to majestic roe deer. Download Forestry England's free spotter sheet to help children track and record their discoveries. This easy, cost-free activity brings nature to life and creates lasting memories for the whole family.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

7. Play in the forest

Get the whole family involved this half term as you scramble, slide and swing your way around Delamere Forest! From our new adventure play area outside our visitor centre, to natural equipment at Whitefield, our amazing play areas are great for kids and adults alike to burn off some steam.

Forestry England believes every child should be able to play their way, which is why our new play areas are thoughtfully designed to welcome and integrate all abilities and needs.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

With adventurous play areas, safe off-road family cycling, activity trails and beautiful picnic areas, the nation’s forests offer a fantastic family day out. Visit www.forestryengland.uk for further information.