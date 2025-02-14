Your Local Health and Social Care Champions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh (HWWL) are the independent champions for people who use health and social care services. If you use GPs and hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes or other support services, we want to hear about your experiences. As an independent statutory body, we have the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision makers listen to your feedback and improve standards of care. We are here to make sure that those services put people at the heart of care. HWWL are an independent Community Interest Company, and we want to listen to you. No matter how big or small the issue we want to hear about it.

HWWL’s sole purpose is to understand the needs, experiences and concerns of people who use the health services and social care and to speak out on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to find out what people really think and through a network of volunteers, Healthwatch can be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the people of Wigan.

User (UGC) Submitted

Healthwatch uses the information gathered to spot important local issues and trends. Staff – and volunteers – then carry out research into the issues that need more investigation, working closely with existing voluntary and community groups and partners.

Health and social care issues which could affect a large cross section of the population are taken on board as well as representing the voice of the seldom heard, the vulnerable and isolated. Information and findings are fed back to the authorities who have a legal duty to use those to shape and improve services.

Do you want to tell us about your experiences with health and social care?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help to make services better in your community by sharing your thoughts and experiences with us and if you have a question why not get in touch? We’re here to make care better for you.

We make reports based on what you say! We encourage services to involve local people in deciding how to improve so we share these reports with services to help improve them.

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh is also the place to go if you need any information on health and social care services. Our information and signposting service is there to guide you to the right place and have enough knowledge to make an informed choice. We can offer advice on what to do if you are having problems accessing services or you just don’t know where to start.

Please do get in touch

www.healthwatchwiganandleigh.co.uk

01942 834666