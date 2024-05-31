Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh are looking for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Would you be interested in training as an Authorised Representative?

Authorised Representatives are volunteers who carry out visits to NHS and social care services to see how they are delivered and gather experiences from people using the services.

Visits may take place in a variety of health and social care settings; for example, hospitals, care homes, day centres, mental health facilities – basically any service which provides a health or social care service funded through the NHS or Local Authority. Your role will be to assess the quality of care from the perspectives of patients and the public. This will include talking to patients, visitors and staff to gather views and experiences. You may need to liaise with health and social care staff and managers to plan for visits and to discuss initial findings. You may assist in the preparation of reports that detail the findings of visits and give feedback or make recommendations that allows for improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, we are looking for people who are interested in others and enjoy engaging and talking to people. If you have good listening skills, are empathetic, can ask questions and record responses and observations accurately, are mindful of confidentiality, value inclusivity as well as being sensitive and non-judgemental then you have the qualities that would suit you for this role.

N/A

You will be part of an effective team working with the Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh (HWWL) staff and other Authorised Representatives. You will have the opportunity to develop new skills through training and increase your level of understanding regarding local services. You can use your skills for the benefit of local people – helping people to have a voice.

All necessary training will be delivered by the Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh team, so you are fully prepared for this role. Alongside completion of all training, you would also need to supply two character references, complete a satisfactory DBS check and be over 18 years old.

Once trained it is at your discretion how much time you would like to commit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HWWL will cover all travel and out of pocket expenses related to this role.

N/A

If you are interested or just want to know a little more about this role then please get in touch with us.

Alternatively, we do have lots of different volunteer roles within the organisation which may also be of interest to you so get in touch.

Contact HWWL by ringing 01942 834666 between 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday

Or Email: