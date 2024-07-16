Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh looking for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Why would you want to be a Healthwatch Advisory Committee Member?

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh is the independent champion for people who use health and care services in the Wigan Borough. Our vision is a better health and social care experience for everyone.

We have a role to play in ensuring people of the Wigan Borough are engaged, listened to and provided with an avenue to tell us their views and opinions.

As an Advisory Committee Member, you will play a role in ensuring Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh’s vision, aims and values are upheld, and in delivering an effective Healthwatch service.

The role involves being part of the committed team which approves operational priorities and project planning alongside the Healthwatch Board and Staff team. It is an amazing opportunity to influence decisions about which health and care services Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh will explore further to capture and report patients’ experiences, so that NHS leaders and other decision makers listen to this feedback to improve standards of care. You will be involved in agreeing the amounts spent on HWWL activities, receive regular updates of ongoing projects and work programmes and approve reports to be published. You also at times consider and approve more short-term local initiatives.

Are you Interested?

If you want to influence change within the health and social care system and promote Healthwatch and our role within the local community then this could be for you. Do you want to be part of our team and work alongside other volunteers and staff? Are you an effective communicator and will ask questions, listen carefully, be objective and provide challenge when needed and appropriate? Do you have availability every second Tuesday of the month at 10am – midday to be able to attend the committee meeting or via a digital platform?

Any Questions?

If you are interested or just want to know a little more about this role then please get in touch with us.

Alternatively, we do have lots of different volunteer roles within the organisation which may also interest you so get in touch.

If you would like to know more about the work that we do, please see our website at

Contact HWWL by ringing 01942 834666 between 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday