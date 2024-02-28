Heinz and Paramount launch new pasta sauce inspired by The Godfather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this exciting new partnership, Heinz and Paramount have joined forces to create a brand-new pasta sauce inspired by the iconic Paramount Pictures film The Godfather.

But how did Heinz do it? Well, you take some good sun-ripened tomatoes – grown by the Heinz tomato masters in Italy, of course. They’re the best. Then, put them in a pot with a little bit of olive oil and garlic, shove in some meatballs, some sausage. Add salt and pepper to taste. That’s it!

Available in Heinz’s bigger 490g jars, there’s enough to feed the whole family. Because you never know, you might have to cook for 20 guys someday. “Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Saturday.” Perfect for eating any day you fancy.

Heinz & The Godfather Pasta Sauce

On the launch, Caio Fontenele, Heinz New Ventures Director, said: “Paramount Pictures’ The Godfather remains one of the greatest films in cinema history. And after we watched Clemenza teaching Michael how to make his perfect pasta sauce, alongside seeing a rising trend on social media of people replicating recipes from their favourite films and TV series at home, we knew it had to be Heinz that finally brought this iconic recipe to the nation.”

“This unexpected yet iconic collaboration is set to unleash excitement and disruption in the pasta sauces category, whether you’re a long-time fan of The Godfather or just looking for a new great tasting pasta dish”.

Rebecca Jenkins, VP of Consumer Products for Paramount Global, said: “At Paramount, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to bring our beloved stories and characters to fans. Our collaboration with Heinz brings one of cinema’s most iconic meals from the big screen onto dinner tables and we can’t wait for fans to experience Clemenza’s mouth-watering pasta sauce in real life!”

This limited-edition release is part of Kraft Heinz’s larger transformation to bring insight-driven innovation to consumers faster than ever before and grow their taste elevation platform around the world.