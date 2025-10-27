How to Celebrate Halloween in Wigan

Pumpkin Picking Near Wigan

Start the season with a trip to a local pumpkin patch. Local events experts, Book a Party, recommend a trip to Greenacres Farm near Chorley. It’s just a short drive from Wigan and is a great choice for families. You can wander through fields of bright orange pumpkins, pick the perfect one and enjoy a day outdoors in the crisp autumn air. The farm often has other seasonal attractions such as a maize maze or tractor rides, making it a full day out. Another nearby option is Cuerden Valley Pumpkin Patch, which offers plenty of space to explore and pick your own pumpkins. Once home, carve your pumpkins into grinning faces, spooky designs or intricate patterns. Save the seeds to roast with a little salt or spice, and place a candle or LED light inside to create a welcoming glow for trick-or-treaters.

Haunted Wigan and Local Legends

Wigan has a rich history and plenty of ghostly tales to explore. The town’s old inns and historic streets are said to be haunted by spirits from the past. For a unique Halloween experience, join a local ghost walk. Guides take visitors through the town, sharing stories of mysterious sightings and unexplained happenings from Wigan’s industrial and historic past. These walks are entertaining, slightly spooky and perfect for adults and older children who enjoy a good scare.

Family Halloween Trails and Workshops

For a gentler Halloween experience, Wigan has family-friendly trails and workshops in October. Community centres and libraries often host pumpkin carving sessions, craft workshops, and costume-making classes. Families can also enjoy Halloween-themed trails in local parks such as Mesnes Park or Haigh Woodland Park, where children can follow clues, collect treats and take part in simple challenges along the way. These events are ideal for younger children and offer a fun and safe way to enjoy the season.

Thriller Dance and Spooky Classes

If you want to get moving before the main evening festivities, local dance schools and community halls run Halloween-themed sessions. Thriller dance classes teach the iconic moves from Michael Jackson’s famous video, making for a fun and energetic way to get into the Halloween spirit. Many studios also run spooky fitness or dance classes suitable for all ages, while younger children can enjoy craft sessions and mask-making workshops to prepare for the big night.

Halloween in Town

On Halloween night, Wigan comes alive with families trick-or-treating through residential streets. Some areas are particularly known for their creative decorations and welcoming atmosphere. Always visit homes displaying pumpkins or lights, as these are the ones taking part. For adults, local pubs, clubs and community halls host themed events with fancy dress, live music and competitions. Venues such as The Alehouse Project and The King Street Club have held popular Halloween nights in the past. These events are a great way to enjoy the evening with friends while showing off creative costumes.

Karaoke and Fancy Dress Fun

If singing is more your style, Halloween karaoke nights are a fun option. Some Wigan pubs host evenings where you can perform classic Halloween songs while in costume. Think Monster Mash, Time Warp or spooky renditions of pop favourites. Fancy dress is usually encouraged and prizes are often awarded for the best outfits. Even if you do not want to sing, the energy and laughter make these nights a highlight of the Halloween calendar.

Scary Movie Night at the Cinema

For a quieter night, head to the local cinema for a Halloween-themed screening. The Light Wigan often shows family favourites and horror classics during the week leading up to Halloween. Families can enjoy films like Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family while adults may prefer more chilling options. If you prefer a night at home, create your own mini cinema experience. Draw the curtains, light a few candles, make popcorn and choose a mix of films from family-friendly spooky stories to classic horror.

Food and Drinks for a Spooky Night In

No Halloween celebration is complete without themed food and drinks. Make a warming pumpkin soup from your carved pumpkins and serve it with a swirl of cream. Sausage rolls can be turned into mummy bites using pastry strips, and finger-shaped biscuits or toffee apples make fun treats. For drinks, mull some cider with cinnamon, orange and a little honey for a warming evening beverage. A non-alcoholic witches’ brew made with apple juice, lemonade and a few floating sweets looks fun and tastes delicious for children.

Decorating and Setting the Mood

Wigan’s autumn evenings are perfect for creating a cosy and slightly spooky atmosphere. Use pumpkins, candles and fairy lights to illuminate windows and doors. Hang cobwebs and ghostly decorations around the house and play subtle spooky music to complete the mood. Even a small amount of decoration can transform your home into a Halloween haven for trick-or-treaters and guests.

Ending the Night