Innovation Marketplace to bring business expertise to Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan businesses can learn about AI, growth support and innovation at the brand new Innovation Marketplace event next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on February 26, it has been designed to equip local business with the tools, insights and connections to innovate and develop their products, services or processes.

Developed by the GM Business Growth Hub’s Innovation team in collaboration with their GM Innovation Ecosystem partners, the Innovation Marketplace will help to connect forward-looking businesses with the wealth of resources in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses of all kinds, whether they are just beginning their innovation journey or looking to scale, will find new perspectives and opportunities at the event.

Innovation Marketplace

Adrian Roscoe, Local Innovation Connector for Wigan, said: “Whether you can join us for the whole morning or just 30 minutes, the Innovation Marketplace will help you make a meaningful positive difference to the way you do business.

“Bringing Greater Manchester’s innovation eco-system together for a morning will help us bring about positive change for Wigan and the wider city region.”

The February event is a continuation of the successful Innovation Marketplace events held in Oldham, Rochdale, Salford and Trafford in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wilcock, founder of Marshal Eye, a communication system for the fire service, attended a previous Innovation Marketplace event and was impressed by the insights offered.

He said: “I’ve been to a few trade shows for Marshal Eye and I have found this to be the best event I’ve been to. I’ve mixed with like-minded people on similar journeys and you tap into that rich experience and journey.

“It’s been a really useful event and I will definitely be going to future events with The Growth Hub.”

Attendees will get the opportunity to attend Lightning Talks to provide practical insights and hear success stories from local businesses that have drawn on the support of the innovation ecosystem to thrive.

The AI for Beginners workshop will help business owners understand how to incorporate AI into their operations and boost efficiency, with real-world examples and tools to get them started. Perfect for businesses looking to integrate AI, but unsure where to begin.

Yvonne Grady, Head of Innovation at the GM Business Growth Hub, said: “Whether you’re just starting your innovation journey or looking to scale, joining us at the Innovation Marketplace will equip you with the tools, insights and connections to drive success in your products, services or processes.

“The Innovation team has had an incredible 2024, with the launch of our Innovation Navigator programme and working with hundreds of businesses to enhance innovation, boost productivity and help our region’s businesses to grow. The Innovation Marketplace series of events helped us round out the year and start 2025 with a bang.”

Representatives from local authorities, universities, legal and financial experts, R&D tax consultants and innovation specialists, will all be in attendance to help bring your new ideas to life or propel your existing innovation project forward.

As organisers of the event, The Growth Hub team will be able to help you discover funding opportunity and to access the resources to fuel your innovation journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Innovation Marketplace events will also provide space for you to network with other business owners and peers that have made the same innovation journey.

You can find out more and register the Innovation Marketplace Event at: https://www.businessgrowthhub.com/events/innovation-marketplace-high-impact-expertise-on-your-doorstep-wigan-plus-bolton/.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/innovation-marketplace-high-impact-expertise-wigan-bolton-tickets-1142540823359?aff=oddtdtcreator.