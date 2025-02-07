John Paul sings Elvis and Friends
St. Michael and All Angels Church, Wigan are delighted to once again present “John Paul sings Elvis and friends”
Having started singing at an early age, and as a local young man, John Paul has performed and competed in numerous events, on both sides of the Atlantic, with his amazing voice.
He is currently the 2023 “Return to Memphis” Champion and the 2024 “European Elvis Gospel Champion”.
As one of the very best Elvis tribute artists, the performance will promise to be a great evening and will have you up dancing to the sounds of Elvis.
Venue: St. Michael and All Angels Church
Address: Duke Street, Wigan, WN1 2BJ
Date: Friday, 28th February 2025
Time: 7:30pm
Tickets: £10 available from Church or phone 07792 414964 or 01942 235900