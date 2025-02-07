John Paul sings Elvis and Friends

By Geoffrey Peet
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 16:40 BST
St. Michael and All Angels Church, Wigan present another amazing concert featuring John Paul, Elvis Tribute Artist.

St. Michael and All Angels Church, Wigan are delighted to once again present “John Paul sings Elvis and friends”

Having started singing at an early age, and as a local young man, John Paul has performed and competed in numerous events, on both sides of the Atlantic, with his amazing voice.

He is currently the 2023 “Return to Memphis” Champion and the 2024 “European Elvis Gospel Champion”.

John Paul, one of the best Elvis Tribute Artists.
John Paul, one of the best Elvis Tribute Artists.

As one of the very best Elvis tribute artists, the performance will promise to be a great evening and will have you up dancing to the sounds of Elvis.

Venue: St. Michael and All Angels Church

Address: Duke Street, Wigan, WN1 2BJ

Date: Friday, 28th February 2025

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £10 available from Church or phone 07792 414964 or 01942 235900

Related topics:Wigan
